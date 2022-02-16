Kim Jae Wook gets wary of Krystal Jung in the ‘bloody’ poster for KBS’s new drama ‘Crazy Love’

The wedding poster that was released on February 16 explodes curiosity with a bloody image that strikes the back of the head of viewers who expected the honey dripping atmosphere. This is a live-action version of the wedding cake teaser poster that was released by 'Crazy Love' on February 9th.

From the perfect suit fit to the stylishly combed hair, the luxurious visuals of Korea's best instructor Noh Go Jin (Kim Jae Wook) attract attention. However, what draws more attention than that is the neatly gathered hands and frightened eyes. Seeing him squint at his secretary Lee Shin Ah (Krystal Jung) with a lot of rigidity, it seems that a red light is on for his future.

Even so, Lee Shin Ah's face with Noh Go Jin's arms crossed is just cold. Furthermore, she holds a dreadful sledgehammer in the hand that should hold her bouquet, and even bloodstains on her pure white wedding dress. Curiosity is amplified by the lively aura that reverses the dazzlingly beautiful visuals. It is a surprising change of heart of Lee Shin Ah, who struggled to satisfy the demanding sassyness of the boss Noh Go Jin.

However, the videos and images released one by one are completely different from the romantic atmosphere. Their inaccessible force is so alluring. This is the reason why I am even more curious about the sweet and bloody romance between two men and women, who each appear as one who is crazy about money and one who is crazy about revenge. 'Crazy Love' is directed by Kim Jung Hyun, producer of 'Jugglers', 'Fellow Citizens!' and 'Day and Night'. It will premiere on March 7th.

ALSO READ: Seo Kang Joon, Lee Si Young and more hide many secrets in the character posters for ‘Grid’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.