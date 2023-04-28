Kim Jae Young joins Gong Seung Yeon and Yoo Joon Sang in upcoming drama I Will Travel For You

'I Will Travel For You' is an upcoming drama series that is adapted from the Japanese novel 'Tabiya Okaeri' written by Harada Maha. The show follows the story of a former idol turned travel reporter as she searches for the true meaning of life and success by travelling to various destinations on behalf of others. The drama features stunning travel locations and heartwarming stories that aim to provide healing and comfort for viewers.

Kim Jae Young has now joined the cast of I Will Travel For You

Kim Jae Young has now joined Gong Seung Yeon and Yoo Joon Sang in the upcoming drama 'I Will Travel For You.' The show is based on a popular Japanese novel with the same title, following the story of Kang Yeo Reum, a former idol-turned-travel reporter who travels to different places on behalf of others to find the true meaning of life and success. The drama is set to showcase stunning travel locations and aims to provide heartwarming stories for its viewers.

Gong Seung Yeon will take on the role of Kang Yeo Reum, while Yoo Joon Sang will portray Oh Sang Sik, the CEO of the agency where Kang Yeo Reum is signed. Kim Jae Young, on the other hand, will play the character of Lee Yeon Seok, who decides to pursue a career in film after leaving a prestigious engineering school and quitting a large company. Lee Yeon Seok eventually becomes the editor in charge of a travel program hosted by Kang Yeo Reum after working several part-time jobs and writing screenplays.

The drama has started filming, and the broadcast schedule is currently under discussion. Fans of Gong Seung Yeon, Yoo Joon Sang, and Kim Jae Young are thrilled to see their favorite actors in this new drama and are looking forward to the heartwarming stories and stunning locations featured in 'I Will Travel For You.'

Kim Jae Young

Kim Jae Young is a well-known South Korean actor and model who made his acting debut in the 2011 television drama 'Oh! Boy' after starting his career as a model. He has also appeared in other popular dramas such as 'Iron Man' in 2014, 'I Remember You' in 2016, and 'Master: God of Noodles' in the same year. With his good looks and talent, Kim Jae Young has been gaining popularity among audiences, and his fans are eagerly waiting for his next project.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 59th Baeksang Arts Awards’ Winner List: GOT7’s Park Jinyoung, Roh Yoon Seo amongt first wins