Kim Jae Young joins talks to lead new drama The Judge From Hell alongside Park Shin Hye

Actor Kim Jae Young has been offered the main role in an upcoming law drama titled The Judge From Hell. Reportedly, the actor is positive about this offer and is likely to star opposite Korean superstar Park Shin Hye.

Earlier on September 22, it was reported that actress Park Shin Hye is also considering the role of a judge in this drama, but there is no official confirmation yet.

About The Judge From Hell

The new K-drama titled The Judge From Hell will be produced by Studio S, a subsidiary of the SBS network. The show is scheduled to start filming by next year and it will be aired on Friday and Saturday.

Helmed by director Park Jin Pyo, the show tells the story of a cruel judge named Kang Bit Na, who neither trusts perpetrators nor feels sympathy for the victims. The cold-hearted female protagonist meets a lively and kind detective Han Da On, who understands and empathizes with victims. After this, Kang Bit Na’s perspective towards victims starts to change and she becomes a true judge.

More about Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young

Park Shin Hye is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Korean entertainment industry. Since her childhood days, she has worked on several dramas and then, she went on to become a leading actress. She has experimented with her roles and has done projects covering diverse genres, such as Heirs (2013), Pinocchio (2014), and more.

Park Shin Hye’s upcoming medical drama, Doctor Slump, opposite Park Hyung Sik, will mark her comeback to the small screen. She was last seen in the 2021 K-drama, Sisyphus: The Myth and has been away from the public eye for quite some time. She got married to her longtime partner and actor, Choi Tae Joon, in 2021 and was blessed with a baby boy later.

Kim Jae Young is a model and actor, who is best known for his roles in My Secret Romance (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), and Reflection of You (2021). This year, he appeared in a romantic comedy-drama titled Love in Contract which brought him into the limelight.

