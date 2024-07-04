Kim Jaejong reveals how 20 years older sister offered him place to live during TVXQ trainee days

Idol and actor Kim Jaejoong revealed in the latest episode of a reality show that his eldest sister who is 20 years older than him provided him with a space to stay when he was a trainee. Kim Jaejoong has 8 older sisters and he shares a gap of 10 years with the eldest. Here is how Kim Jaejoong's sister helped him succeed.

Kim Jaejoong shares heartwarming story of how eldest sister helped him as a trainee

Kim Jaejoong appeared in an episode of Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant. During the show, his eldest sister calls him and asks him why he hadn't sent her the side dishes he had sent to other sisters. As a response, he calls her over to judge his food in front of him.

He also recalled how as a trainee he had no money or house and that's when his eldest sister suggested that he stay at her home along with her husband, two children and her mother-in-law. Kim Jaejoong also expressed that he still feels sorry for his nieces and nephews.

More about Kim Jaejoong

Kim Jaejoong made his debut as an idol as a part of the group TVXQ. He was one of the original members of TVQX and was a part of the group from 2004 to 2009. He made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Postman to Heaven. His first drama was Sunao ni Narenakute which was released in 2010. He is known for projects like Through the Darkness, Manhole, Triangle, Spy and more.

He will be leading the upcoming horror film Shrine alongside Gong Sung Ha and NCT's Jaehyun.

Kim Jaejoong will be holding the Asia Tour Concert FLOWER GARDEN. The tour will kick off July 20 and 21 with Seoul being the first destination. This concert will mark his 20th anniversary in the industry. Earlier in June, he also made a comeback with the 20th anniversary album Flower Garden along with a music video.

