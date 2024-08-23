Kim Jaejoong recalls 'tattling' on 2PM to Shinhwa after junior group's 'unsatisfactory' bow; know details

In a recent episode of Kim Jaejoong's YouTube talk show Jae Friends, fans were treated to a dose of nostalgia and a dose of unexpected revelations. On August 23, 2PM's Jun.K joined Jaejoong to reminisce about their long-standing friendship, which dates back nearly 15 years. The conversation took a humorous turn when they delved into a memorable encounter involving 2PM, Shinhwa, and a rather unforgettable backstage incident.

Jaejoong and Jun.K’s recollections began with a humorous twist. Jun.K fondly remembered meeting Jaejoong around 2009 or 2010 at a restaurant owned by a mutual acquaintance’s mother. Jaejoong, who was late to the meeting due to having to evade sasaeng fans, recounted feeling a bit intimidated by the towering 2PM members. Jun.K chuckled, revealing that the 2PM members had to cut their visit short due to their strict rookie schedules and were actually waiting for Jaejoong to arrive.

The conversation took a nostalgic turn as Jaejoong brought up their first backstage encounter at an M! Countdown recording. With a nostalgic chuckle, Jaejoong recalled being rather stern and feeling slighted when 2PM didn’t offer the customary bow. He humorously confessed, “I was a serious power tripper back then,” and mentioned how Shinhwa’s Minwoo had called the 2PM members aside that day.

Jun.K’s reaction was priceless. His eyes widened in surprise as he learned for the first time that Jaejoong was the one behind the scene that led to their (2PM's) reprimanding. “I remember that day vividly,” Jun.K admitted, “I won’t forget it as long as I live.” He was astonished to learn that the senior idol he admired had been the one to “tattle” on them. Despite the initial sting of the scolding, Jun.K acknowledged the impact it had on them. “Honestly, because we were reprimanded so harshly that day, we completely fixed our attitude,” he said with a grin. “From that day on, we marched around and bowed like soldiers.”

Advertisement

Watch the full conversation here;

This conversation not only provided an entertaining glimpse into the dynamics between these iconic K-pop groups but also highlighted the often-overlooked mentorship and guidance that senior idols offer to their juniors.

ALSO READ: iKON's Song Yunhyeong enlists for military service privately, poses with JU-NE and Kim Jaejoong in farewell PIC