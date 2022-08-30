Kim Ji Eun transforms into a rich prosecutor in the first character stills for SBS’ ‘One Dollar Lawyer’

The first stills from the shoot showing the 'One Dollar Lawyer' Kim Ji Eun's short hair style were released. Among them, the 'One Dollar Lawyer' side focuses attention by releasing the first stills of Kim Ji Eun, who plays the role of Baek Ma Ri in the drama. Baek Ma Ri is from the royal family of the legal profession, and the last jockey of the Judicial Research and Training Institute has a splendid spec and a brilliant future.

The arrogant one hundred, who was confident and overflowing with self-esteem in everything, meets a prestigious prosecutor, a champagne, and a smooth life takes a sudden break. Kim Ji Eun in the released stills catches the eye with her bling-bling visuals like a golden spoon in the legal world. A short haircut with a fluttering hair, chic accessories and colorful suit fashion brightly color the achromatic examination room. On the other hand, Kim Ji Eun attracts attention by exuding a colorful atmosphere to the extent that it is not an exaggeration to say that she has a similar expression.

The drama follows Cheon Ji Hun (Namgoong Min) who is a lawyer with an unusual style. His hair has a stylish perm. He charges only 1,000 won (about $1 USD) for his service, but he is one of the most skilled lawyers around. He fights against the most expensive lawyers and their rich clients, who try to get away with breaking the law.

Baek Ma Ri (Kim Ji Eun) works as a prosecutor’s assistant after graduating from the Judicial Research and Training Institute. She is confident and possesses high self-esteem. Her grandfather is Baek Hyun Mu (Lee Deok Hwa), who founded the famous Baek Law Firm and works at his law firm as a lawyer. Baek Ma Ri’s life goes smoothly, but her life changes after she meets Cheon Ji Hun.

