Kim Ji Hoon in discussion to star as CEO alongside Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon's rom-com, Petty Love; report
Kim Ji Hoon might be seen as a rich CEO in Petty Love. The upcoming drama might also feature Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon.
Money Heist: Korea's Kim Ji Hoon has been offered his next project– a romantic comedy titled Petty Love (literal translation). As per February 19 report of K-media SPOTV News, the actor is in talks to take up the role of a former sports star turned newspaper CEO and second-generation chaebol (conglomerate owner). Kim Ji Hoon's agency, BIGPICTURE ENT, responded positively to the reports.
They said, "Petty Love is one of the works Kim Ji Hoon has been offered to appear in." The actor, who is known for his intense and dark roles in dramas like in Death's Game (2023-24), Flower of Evil (2020), Ballerina (2023), Money Heist: Korea (2023), might be seen in a different avatar in the upcoming rom-com. The charming actor has been offered a prominent role as Joo Jae Hyung, a character known for his kind-hearted and genuine personality. The upcoming tvN drama, Petty Love, might also feature Squid Game's Lee Jung Jae and The Tale of Lady Ok's Lim Ji Yeon.
The two of them were also offered to be a part of the rom-com as its leads. Lee Jung Jae is in talks to play the role of a veteran actor who wants to be a melodramatic lead. Lim Ji Yeon might be seen as an award-winning political journalist who gets reassigned to the entertainment desk after an issue arises during her news reporting. The story follows the unexpected blossoming of romance between them– two people having strong personalities and belonging to different work fields.
Petty Love is written by esteemed screenwriter Jung Yeo Rang, known for her work on Doctor Cha (2023). The series is helmed by acclaimed director Kim Ga Ram, who also directed the hit series Good Partner (2024). The highly anticipated tvN drama is slated to premiere this year.
