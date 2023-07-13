Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun’s Queen of Tears cancels 2023 premiere; release date postponed

According to reports, tvN's upcoming drama Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Kyun (written by Park Ji Eun, directed by Young-woo Jang and Hee Won Kim, produced by Studio Dragon, Cultural Depot, and Show Runners) will not be airing as planned in the latter half of this year.

Queen of Tears canceled for 2023

Originally slated to air in the second half of 2023, Queen of Tears had been included in the official drama lineup announcement for the year, which was released in February. In April, it was revealed through Star News that Queen of Tears would be a weekend drama scheduled to air in December, following the conclusion of Diva on a Desert Island. However, there have been subsequent changes to tvN's programming schedule for Saturday and Sunday dramas. The lineup for the latter half of the year now consists of Wonderful Rumor 2: Counter Punch premiering on July 29, Aramun's Sword: Arthdal ​​Chronicles in September, Uninhabited Diva in October, and Maestra in December.

Maestra replaces Queen of Tears?

Maestra, starring Lee Young-ae, has been confirmed as the Saturday drama for December on tvN, which led to the rearrangement of Queen of Tears. The production has been postponed to the following year, 2024, with the exact timing of its airing still under discussion. This unfortunate change means that fans eagerly awaiting the onscreen pairing of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in Queen of Tears will have to wait until next year to see their chemistry unfold. Instead of being a highly anticipated work in the second half of 2023, 'Queen of Tears' has now become a highly anticipated work for 2024.

What is Queen of Tears about?

Meanwhile, Queen of Tears tells the story of a married couple experiencing an overwhelming crisis in their relationship, intertwining elements of love and miracles. It is the latest creation from writer Park Ji Eun, known for her successful works such as Crash Landing on You, My Love from the Star, and The Legend of the Blue Sea. Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will portray the married couple, with Kim Soo Hyun playing Baek Hyeon Woo, a distinguished figure in Yongduri Village and the legal director of Queens Group, while Kim Ji Won takes on the role of Hong Hae In, the haughty queen of Queens Department Store and a third-generation heiress of the Queens Group conglomerate.

