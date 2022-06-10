Kim Ji Won departs Park Shin Hye & Kim Seon Ho's SALT Entertainment

‘My Liberation Notes’ actor Kim Ji Won has parted ways with SALT Entertainment as of June 10. The agency released a statement on the same day announcing that their exclusive contract with the actor had ended and that they will not be managing the artist anymore. The notice further revealed that they have decided to cheer for each other instead.

SALT Entertainment thanked Kim Ji Won for her good acting so far, during the time that she has worked on multiple projects with the team and revealed that they will continue to cheer for the actress in her future endeavors as well. They further thanked the fans of Kim Ji Won who have supported her career so far and asked them to send warm encouragement and support in the future as well.

Kim Ji Won first joined the agency in 2020 after leaving King Kong Entertainment, who she signed with in December 2014. Known for her many types of roles, Kim Ji Won recently starred in the JTBC drama ‘My Liberation Notes’ opposite Son Seok Gu, Lee Min Ki and Lee El.

Kim Ji Won has done noteworthy roles in dramas including ‘The Heirs’ alongside Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye and more earned her fame. She followed up with more genre-spanning roles involving impressive acting on her end. ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘Fight for My Way’, ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ and ‘Lovestruck in the City’ have become some of her most prominent portrayals.

