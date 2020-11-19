Kim Ji Won & Ji Chang Wook to star in new drama series City Couple’s Way; Producers promise a ‘unique romance’

New show City Couple’s Way of Love about realistic love lives of young people fighting to survive in a hectic city will star Kim Ji Won and Ji Chang Wook as leads in this unique tale of romance. Scroll down for details.

KakaoTV’s upcoming original drama City Couple’s Way of Love recently released a new glimpse of Kim Ji Won in her starring role! City Couple’s Way of Love is a short-form romance drama that will follow the realistic love lives of young people fighting to survive in a hectic city. It is currently being produced with multiple seasons in mind, and the first season is titled--My Lovable Camera Thief. My Lovable Camera Thief will star Ji Chang Wook as Park Chae Won, an honest and overly passionate architect who loves the city streets. After a woman that he calls the “camera thief” steals his heart one summer night and then disappears, he is unable to get over her.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji Won will star in the drama as Lee Eun Oh, a freelance marketer who spontaneously decides to adopt a false identity in an unfamiliar place for fun. However, while posing as the free-spirited Yoon Sun Ah, who is wilder and more eccentric than Lee Eun Oh’s ordinary personality, she accidentally ends up falling in love with Park Chae Won.

In the newly released stills, Kim Ji Won looks blissful as she enjoys her freedom to its fullest. While playing volleyball on the beach, she couldn’t care less whether she gets covered in sand or not—and in another photo, she happily takes photos with a camera, piquing viewers’ curiosity further about the meaning behind the intriguing title My Lovable Camera Thief.

The producers of City Couple’s Way of Love commented via Soompi, “Kim Ji Won, who is fully immersed in her character, is bringing the details of Lee Eun Oh’s diverse charms to life with her acting. To find out why she falls in love under a different name, please follow along on the journey of her emotions. You will be able to experience a unique romance.” City Couple’s Way of Love will premiere on December 8.

ALSO READ: Mr Queen Teaser: Kim Jung Hyun thinks Shin Hye Sun 'can’t be of this world' as latter chooses wine over him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×