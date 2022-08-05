Kim Ji Won to join Song Joong Ki’s agency? Actress meets HiStory D&C officials

Actor Kim Ji Won decided to part ways with her agency of 2 years, SALT Entertainment, in June 2022 after not renewing her contract with them. Home to Park Shin Hye, Kim Seon Ho and more, she first joined SALT Entertainment in February 2020 following the massive success of her pairing with Jin Goo as the second lead couple in ‘Descendants of the Sun’.

After being a free agent for a while, it has been reported that the ‘Fight for My Way’ star has been in discussions with the team of artist management agency HiStory D&C recently. She is said to have been discussing her exclusive contract deal with them and has been having active discussions about signing one.

Kim Ji Won has become quite the Hallyu star over the years, following her official debut in ‘High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged’. She has since caught the attention of the audiences by appearing in various popular K-dramas and movies including, ‘The Heirs’, ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘Fight for My Way’, ‘Arthdal Chronicles’, ‘Lovestruck in the City’ and ‘My Liberation Notes’. Her last role, as Yeom Mijeong, saw her paired against Son Seok Ku as they maneuver a complex romantic relationship alongside her two siblings. Their chemistry became a hot topic following the release of the show.

If she goes ahead with this contract, Kim Ji Won will become labelmates with Song Joong Ki, her ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ co-star. HiStory D&C has previously produced famed K-dramas ‘Start-Up’ and ‘Artificial City’. This move may very well bolster Kim Ji Won’s standing in the acting industry.

