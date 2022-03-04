Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki and Lee El are at loggerheads in new trailer for JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Diary’

The 2nd teaser video for ‘My Liberation Diary’ released on March 4 starts with the image of the Yeom family gathered on a flat in the dazzling sunlight. A lunch party with three siblings, father Yeom Je Ho (Chun Ho Jin), mother Kwak Hye Suk (Lee Kyung Seong), and Goo (Son Seok Gu). On the quiet table, the second Yeom Chang Hee's complaints follow as many as the number of side dishes.

“All history takes place in a car, but I don't have a car, Father! Yeom Je Ho stings his eyes at Yeom Chang Hee, who explodes her sorrow, saying, "It's between me and her." Even Mr. Goo, who was quietly eating in the exhilarating conversation, slowly notices. The second dissatisfaction parade does not end here. There are three people who go to work, but Yeom Chang Hee is tired because of her older sister and her younger brother who occupy the only bathroom every morning.

Her mother, Kwak Hye Suk, scolds him, saying that she is ashamed of her neighbour when she sees her arguing every now and then. The fight between the two sparks even for Yeom Mi Jeong , who was quietly doing her job. The world is noisy, but somehow that makes the daily life of the three siblings more affectionate and sympathetic, and the stories of those who seem ordinary and unique. Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, and Lee El are three old-fashioned but lovely brothers and sisters, acting full of empathy. The pleasant daily life of the three siblings melted in their warm sensibility is expected to bring laughter.

JTBC's new drama 'My Liberation Diary' will be broadcast for the first time at 10:30 pm KST on Saturday, April 9.

