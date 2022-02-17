Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki and more live through their ‘boring’ lives in teaser poster for ‘My Liberation Diary’

On February 17, JTBC released the first teaser poster for the new drama ‘My Liberation Diary’. The posters show Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki and Lee El, who are playing the roles of siblings, get pushed around in a packed train while Seon Seok Gu walks beside them, showing that the series will have a warm and cozy feeling, talking about daily life.

‘My Liberation Diary’ tells a story of three siblings and a stranger. Yeom Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki) is the middle child of the three siblings. He wants to escape from his family's home in Sanpo Village, but he doesn't have a dream and just spends his life meaninglessly. He is looked down upon by his family members.

Yeom Mi Jung (Kim Ji Won) is the youngest child of the three siblings. She would like to be liberated from her boring life, but she is introverted and timid. She is lonely and feels unfulfilled in her life. Yeom Ki Jung (Lee El) is the oldest child of the three siblings. She has a hot temper. She wastes a lot of time commuting to her job in Seoul from Sanpo Village. Her life is filled with complaints and she wants to find love. Mr. Goo (Son Seok Gu) is a mysterious man, who suddenly appears in Sanpo Village. He is always drunk. One day, Yeom Min Jung approaches him.

Kim Ji Won gained attention through her roles in television series ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016), ‘Fight for My Way’ (2017), ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ (2019) and ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020-2021). Lee Min Ki played his first TV leading role in the 2005 sports drama ‘Taereung National Village’, followed by the romantic comedies ‘Love Truly’ in 2006, ‘Dal-ja's Spring’ in 2007, Because ‘This Is My First Life’ in 2017 and ‘The Beauty Inside’ in 2018. The actor has also starred in feature films, most notably in the box office hits ‘Tidal Wave’, ‘Quick’ and ‘Very Ordinary Couple’.

