Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki and more take the train of life in new character posters for ‘My Liberation Diary’

On March 3, JTBC dropped new character posters for the upcoming slice of life drama ‘My Liberation Diary’. The main cast members Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Son Seok Gu and Lee El look forlorn as they gaze into the distance, almost as if they were tired of living the same life over and over again.

‘My Liberation Diary’ tells a story of three siblings and a stranger. Yeom Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki) is the middle child of the three siblings. He wants to escape from his family's home in Sanpo Village, but he doesn't have a dream and just spends his life meaninglessly. He is looked down upon by his family members.

Yeom Mi Jung (Kim Ji Won) is the youngest child of the three siblings. She would like to be liberated from her boring life, but she is introverted and timid. She is lonely and feels unfulfilled in her life. Yeom Ki Jung (Lee El) is the oldest child of the three siblings.

She has a hot temper. She wastes a lot of time commuting to her job in Seoul from Sanpo Village. Her life is filled with complaints and she wants to find love. Mr. Goo (Son Seok Gu) is a mysterious man, who suddenly appears in Sanpo Village. He is always drunk. One day, Yeom Mi Jung approaches him.

The first episode for ‘My Liberation Diary’ will be out on April 9.

