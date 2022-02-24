Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki and more walk the long and cold road of life in new ‘My Liberation Diary’ poster

JTBC's new Saturday and Sunday drama 'My Liberation Diary' which will be aired for the first time in April, released an emotional poster on February 24th, making us look forward to the birth of a 'life drama' that will warmly fill the empty heart. 'My Liberation Diary' depicts the unbearably lovely rebirth of three unbearably rustic siblings.

A life that has reached its limit, the liberation period of those who are trying to escape from the 'now' even with the prescription of extreme drugs without countermeasures gives sympathy filled with warm laughter. Above all, the collaboration of the production team, which is called 'the maker of life's work', is heating up the expectations.

The eye-catching poster released on this day shakes the hearts of those who see it only with its atmosphere. The four people walked into the pure white landscape. The three siblings, Yeom Chang-hee (Lee Min Ki), Yeom Mi Jeong (Kim Ji Won), Yum Jung Jeong (Lee El), and a foreigner, Goo (Son Seok Goo), are leaving their own footprints on the rewritten road covered with snow. Where they will reach after the cold season, the phrase 'We all want to be happy' written at the end of the road seems to invite those who see it as the story of the four people.

Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, Son Seok Goo, and Lee El show a new look by transforming into a mysterious stranger and three siblings who want to be freed from life. First, Lee Min Ki plays Yeom Chang Hee, the second of the three siblings. Kim Jiwon takes on the role of the youngest, Yeom Mi Jeong , who wants to be freed from a life of achromatic color. One day, Yeom Mi Jeong, who has been living with the feeling of being alone in her entire universe, begins to face the uncomfortable man Goo who has trespassed into the universe head-on.

Son Seok Gu is played by a mysterious man named Goo who appears in Sanpo Village. As if he was anxious when he was happy, he was in a state of intoxication 365 days a year, pouring a shadow of unhappiness along the way. Lee El takes on the role of 'Yeom Ki Jung', a woman who suffers from a life without love.

ALSO READ: ‘Through The Darkness’ star Jin Sun Kyu and ‘The Call’ star Jeon Jong Seo to star in new TVING drama?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.