Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Lee El and Son Seok Gu confirmed as lead cast for JTBC drama My Liberation Diary

The new JTBC drama ‘My Liberation Diary', set to premier next year has confirmed their lead cast with Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Lee El as siblings and Son Seok Gu as a drunk stranger that moved into their village. Many are excited for the star studded cast as well as the reunion of the seasoned director Kim Seok Yoon of ‘Law School’ fame and writer Park Hae Yeong of ‘My Mister’ fame who worked on ‘Old Miss Diary’ and ‘I Live in Cheongdam-dong’. They are known to present premises and concepts that are heartwarming, realistic and usually carries a moral or a life lesson along with it.

The drama follows the life of three siblings- Yeom Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki), Yeom Mi Jeong (Kim Ji Won), Yeom Ki Jung (Lee El) and Goo (Son Seok Gu), a stranger who wants to escape their monotonous life and feel liberated. Yeom Chang Hee is the second son and he does not bother to dream nor wishes to. He has a harsh way of speaking but every word has truth and knowledge, which is why most people don’t think of his harsh words. He also does not have a standing in the house and is often ignored. Lee Min Ki is a commendable actor and has shown his skills in dramas like ‘Oh My Ladylord’, ‘Beauty Inside’, ‘The Lies Within’, etc.

Yeom Mi Jeong is the youngest and has similar issues as her brother but due to her introverted and timid personality, she just puts her head down and gets to work. Life, for her, is a long monotonous repetition of habits. A person who seems friendly but it is a facade of hers and at times, her real feelings come through, giving people around her a whiplash. Kim Ji Won expressed that she sympathizes with her character and hopes that the right emotions come through to the screen. Ji Won is an exemplary actress with notable roles in dramas like ‘Fight for my Way’, ‘The Heirs’, ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and ‘Arthadal Chronicles’.

Goo, is a stranger who recently moved into their neighbourhood, a place where usually the influx of people leaving is higher than the ones moving in. He is a drunkard, degenerate and looks like he has many burdens and secrets. His cautious personality and preference to remain in his own business, made him the talk of the town and even made the timid Mi Jeong approach him out of curiosity. Seok Gu has been known to take on extremely hard roles in dramas like ‘Be Melodramatic’, ‘Designated Survivor: 60 Days’, ‘Suits’, ‘Mother’, etc. Knowing his acting skills, he will definitely be able to make a major impact on the drama and the audience.

Yeom Ki Jeong is the oldest of the three, equipped with a fiery personality and extremely desperate for love. She feels that life is meaningful only if you have love and with that mindset, she has set out to find her ‘other half’. The only day she looks forward to anymore is payday and that attitude makes her an efficient worker. Her siblings hardly see her as she works in Seoul and their relationship is a little strained. Lee El wants to portray the character to the best of her abilities and with her versatile roles in dramas like ‘Goblin’, ‘Monster’, ‘Matrimonial Chaos’, etc. we are sure she will make us fall in love with her character.

The drama has begun shooting and will premiere in the first half of 2022. The story, cast and crew sound like the perfect match and we cannot wait to see the heartwarming story unfold before us!

