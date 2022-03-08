Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Lee El and Son Seok Gu stick together in new poster for ‘My Liberation Diary’

JTBC's new Saturday-Sunday drama 'My Liberation Diary', which will be aired on April 9, released a new poster. The ordinary but warm daily life of three siblings, Yeom Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki), Yeom Mi Jeong (Kim Ji Won), and Geum Jeong (Lee El), and a mysterious stranger, Goo (Son Seok Gu), arouses curiosity.

In the poster released on this day, it is interesting to see the three siblings and Goo captured on a quiet train. The warm sunlight that burns at the end of a tiring day is shining as if comforting you. On the way home from work to Sanpo, Geum Jeong leaned on her brother's shoulder and fell asleep, and Yeom Chang Hee is also blankly casting her gaze into the air. Goo's face is contemplating whether he's found something in a distant landscape. Among them, the youngest, Yeom Mi Jeong , is staring straight ahead with a blank face. The smile that quietly blooms on her face arouses curiosity.

Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, Son Seok Gu, and Lee El provide laughter, empathy, and warm comfort through 'My Liberation Diary'. The ordinary daily life of three siblings and a mysterious stranger, and changes for 'liberation', are expected to leave a calm echo in the hearts of viewers. Lee Min Ki breaks down as the middle child Yeom Chang Hee, foretelling her realistic acting. Yeom Chang Hee is treated as a troublemaker in her family, but she is a person who is certain of 'she is self-objectifying'.

Kim Ji Won plays the youngest, Yoo Mi Jeong, who wants to be liberated from a life of achromatic colour. Although Yeom Mi Jeong is always quiet, as if there is nothing, she always does her part in her place. Son Seok Gu takes on the role of Mr. Goo, a mysterious stranger who appears in Sanpo Village. Neither his name, his origin nor his age have been revealed precisely about him. However, this man seems to only have more drunk days.

ALSO READ: ‘Reflection of You’ star Kim Jae Young to be paired opposite Park Min Young in new tvN drama?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.