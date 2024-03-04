Kim Ji Won opens up about chemistry with Kim Soo Hyun, playing her character, new stills from Queen of Tears, more

Kim Ji Won, the famed star of the iconic Fight For My Way, is coming back to the screen with a brand new romantic comedy, Queen of Tears. The actress will be seen playing the female lead in the drama. The Fight for My Way actress recently shared her experience acting in the drama, her chemistry with the male lead, It’s Okay Not to Be Okay’s Kim Soo Hyun, and more.

Kim Ji Won opens up about working with Kim Soo Hyun, acting as Queen of Tear’s Hong Hae In, and more

Kim Ji Won has given memorable roles in her career as an actress and she is ready to extend that accomplishment with her new role of Hong Hae In in the drama Queen of Tears. The drama follows the story of a rekindled romance between Kim Soo Hyun’s Baek Hyun Woo and the chaebol princess Hong Hae In.

In some newly unveiled pictures by tvN, Kim Ji Won radiates elegance, strength, and style in a rich nuanced way. The actress opened up about playing the character of the department queen and heir of the Queens’ family, Hong Hae In. She selected to play her as she thought it would challenge her on an acting level as the character is different from what she has recently played. The character according to her looks cold but is lovely, looks strong but has her breaking points as well; in all, she is not a simple character. The My Liberations Notes actress thought playing this character might be seen as a role that suits her well.

Further, Kim Ji Won threw some light on how she sees Hong Hae In who is a cold and blunt figure who has not faced challenges in her life given her wealthy background. She has always moved forward without paying heed to what is lost, she does not know how to save relationships or maintain them which gives birth to her loneliness. The feeling of HongHae In’s loneliness was pitiful to the Fight For My Way actress and she tried to portray that in her acting.

Kim Ji Won, opening up about Hong Hae In’s style choices said, she wanted her style to be more than just an exhibition of wealth. So, she styles more brightly and extravagantly as she is happier, connecting her clothes and styling choices to her mood and emotions at the moment.

The Lovestruck in The City actress further commented on her onscreen chemistry with her better half in the drama Kim Soo Hyun who plays her husband, Baek Hyun Woo. She compared the connection between the married couple to that of two magnets, it might seem like they are pushing each other away but when they are together and understand one other, they are rather in a magnetic pull of sorts. They move in the same direction and at the same pace, sharing a much deeper connection than what may look. Kim Soo Hyun, as shared by Kim Ji Won also is very bright and fun on set, making it very comfortable for fellow actors to work with him acknowledging the same, she said. The actress mentioned it made their on-screen chemistry as a married couple easygoing and natural.

Who is Kim Ji Won, the star of Queen of Tears?

Kim Ji Won is a renowned Korean actress known for her roles in series like Fight For My Way, My Liberation Notes, Lovestruck in The City, Arthdal Chronicles, The Heirs, and more. Her official debut was in a commercial with the K-pop group BIGBANG. She later entered the industry with her role in the romantic movie, Romantic Heaven in 2011. Her breakthrough role was in the K-drama The Heirs, an iconic show in itself. She played Yoo Rachel, a rich and haughty heiress. Since then, the actress has not looked back. Her new role as Hong Hae In in tvN’s Queen of Tears promises a new look and an acting opportunity for the actress.

