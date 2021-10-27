Kim Ji Won to part ways with SALT Entertainment? Find out the deets inside

According to media outlet reports on October 27, actress Kim Ji Won is currently meeting up with representatives from various entertainment agencies, seeking a new company for her promotions. In response to the reports, a representative of SALT Entertainment claimed that it is not time to start discussing contract renewals yet.

Back in February 2020, Kim Ji Won signed on with SALT Entertainment, currently home to Park Shin Hye, Kim Seon Ho, and more artists. Now, approximately a year and 8 months later, word has reached insiders that Kim Ji Won will not be renewing her contract with SALT Entertainment, instead, she is looking to seek new opportunities elsewhere. Even though SALT Entertainment has stated that this is not the right time to discuss contract renewals, Kim Ji Won is likely to prepare in advance for when her exclusive contract expires next year in February.

On the other hand, Kim Ji Won is currently preparing for her role in the new JTBC drama 'My Freedom Journey'. In her upcoming series, she will play the role of the youngest of the family, Yum Min Jung. She portrays an introverted person who has gone through life feeling alone and different from others. Yum Min Jung eventually veered away from this feeling and freed herself from her usual life. She will be starring opposite Lee Minki. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: An Indian fan is ‘lovestruck’ by Kim Ji Won’s ‘ethereal presence and admirable acting skills’

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.