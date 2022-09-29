Kim Ji Won signs with Song Joong Ki and Lee Jong Suk’s agency following departure from SALT Ent

South Korean actress Kim Ji Won has joined a new management agency and fans are happy to see her taking leaps in her career. On September 29, an official from the newly merged company High Zium Studio revealed the update on their new artist. She joins a star studded roster of actors in the company.

“We are happy to be able to show great synergy with actress Kim Ji Won who is loved and trusted by the public. As an actress who has showcased her in-depth acting skills and diverse charms through various projects, we will be with her so she can continue to show a good side of herself in the future.”