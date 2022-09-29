Kim Ji Won signs with Song Joong Ki and Lee Jong Suk’s agency following departure from SALT Ent
Former labelmate of Park Shin Hye and Kim Seon Ho eyes a new start.
South Korean actress Kim Ji Won has joined a new management agency and fans are happy to see her taking leaps in her career. On September 29, an official from the newly merged company High Zium Studio revealed the update on their new artist. She joins a star studded roster of actors in the company.
“We are happy to be able to show great synergy with actress Kim Ji Won who is loved and trusted by the public. As an actress who has showcased her in-depth acting skills and diverse charms through various projects, we will be with her so she can continue to show a good side of herself in the future.”
On their social media too, Kim Ji Won was welcomed with warm words from the agency as they wrote, “WELCOME TO HighZium studio. We sincerely welcome actor Kim Ji Won as HighZium Studio's new family member! Please continue to support the moments that actor Kim Ji-won and HighZium Studio will create together.”
Home to the likes of Song Joong Ki, Lee Jong Suk, Geum Sae Rok, Ryu Hae Joon, Yang Kyung Won, Oh Eui Sik, Im Chul Soo, Jung Jae Kwang, Han Ji Won, and others, HighZium Studio has also previously produced the dramas, ‘Start-Up’, ‘Artificial City’, ‘It’s Beautiful Now’, and ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’, among others.
Kim Ji Won has proven her mettle with admired roles in ‘Fight For My Way’, ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘Lovestruck in the City’, and more recently in ‘My Liberation Notes’.
