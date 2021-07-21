Kim Jong Kook decides to donate profits from all five videos uploaded on his new YouTube channel

Kim Jong Kook once again won our hearts as he announced his plans to donate all the profits from the five videos uploaded on his new YouTube channel '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK'. The singer and entertainer is also widely known for being a big fitness enthusiast and so, following his interest, he recently started his own YouTube channel to share his love for exercising with his fans, by uploading videos of his workout routines and fitness training.

The artist immediately received a positive response from netizens as the channel already garnered over 1.9 Million subscribers. Overwhelmed with all the love he received, Kim Jong Kook posted about his intentions to donate all the profits he has earned so far through the five videos uploaded on his channel.