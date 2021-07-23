Kim Joo Hun, Kwak Dong Yeon & Ok Ja Yeon CONFIRMED to join Lee Jong Suk's legal drama 'Big Mouth'

We have a fresh casting update on Lee Jong Suk's upcoming drama, 'Big Mouth'! According to Ilgan Sports, Kim Joo Hun and Kwak Dong Yeon, both of whom starred in tvN's 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' have been confirmed to star in Lee Jong Suk's upcoming legal drama, 'Big Mouth'. Actress Ok Ja Yeon of 'Uncanny Counter' fame has been roped in to join the cast as well.

Kim Joo Hun will play the character of Choi Do Ha, a city mayor of Gucheon. He is popular for having a perfect physical appearance and good manners, but it is all a pretence to build a good image of himself in others' minds. He wants to become the most dignified president. Kwak Dong Yeon will portray the role of Jerry, a charismatic scam artist who is charged with fraud crimes three times! He is loyal to Park Chang Ho and admires him.

Meanwhile, Ok Ja Yeon will play Hyun Joo Hee, a hospital director and Choi Do Ha's wife. Choi Do Ha and Hyun Joo Hee don't share any romantic love in their marriage.

It was previously reported that Hallyu heartthrob and superstar Lee Jong Suk will be making his big comeback via tvN's upcoming legal drama 'Big Mouth'. According to the tidbits accumulated, Lee Jong Suk would play the lead role, a lawyer named Park Chang Ho. He is a third-class lawyer with a less than 10 percent winning rate. He is called big mouth by people in and associated with, his profession. He accidentally takes over a murder case. The entire series revolves around his efforts to unveil the truth and in turn, solve the case.

Sometime back, it was also revealed that Girls' Generation's YoonA has been cast opposite Lee Jong Suk as his onscreen wife, Go Min Ho, the person who makes him a lawyer. The series is penned by screenwriter couple Jang Young Chul and Jung Kyung Soon of 'Vagabond' fame and directed by 'Start Up' PD Oh Choong Hwan. Now, with some brilliant actors joining the cast, we can certainly expect a hit drama series!

It is scheduled to release in the second half of the year on tvN.

