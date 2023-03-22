Kim Joo Hun reunites with Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin in new drama Diva of the Deserted Island

On March 22nd, the agency Salt Entertainment confirmed that Kim Joo Hun will appear in the new drama 'Diva of the Deserted Island' as Lee Seo Joon. They asked for interest and support for Kim Joo Hun, who will be looking for viewers with a new work.” 'Diva of the Deserted Island', which Kim Joo Hun confirmed to star in, is a human emotion drama about a girl named Seo Mok Ha, who dreams of becoming a diva and is stranded on an uninhabited island while dreaming of becoming a diva.

It is a work by director Oh Choong Hwan, who directed 'Big Mouth' and 'Hotel Del Luna', and writer Park Hye Ryun, who wrote 'Pinocchio', 'While You Were Sleeping' and 'Startup'. In particular, Kim Joo-heon is working with director Oh Choong Hwan from 'Startup' and 'Big Mouth' to 'Diva on a Deserted Island'. A unique relationship stands out. 'Diva on a Deserted Island' stars Kim Joo Hun, Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon. They will start filming in the first half of this year.

Kim Joo Hun:

Among them, Lee Seo Joon, played by Kim Joo Hun, started as the manager of the best diva Kim Hyo Jin (Yoon Ran Joo) in the past and is now the CEO of RJ Entertainment. Following this year's dramas 'Ask the Stars' and 'Dr. Romantic 3', confirmed his appearance in 'Diva on Deserted Island’ and continues his 10-day mode. The acting transformation he will show in 'Diva on a Desert Island' raises expectations.

Kim Joo Hun made his media debut with tvN's 'Boyfriend', tvN's '60 Days, Designated Survivor', SBS ‘Dr. Romantic 2', tvN 'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’, KBS 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol', SBS 'Let's Break Up Now' ‘A Model Family’ and gathered attention from viewers. Not only that, he made an impact by making special appearances in works such as the Disney+ original series 'Soundtrack # 1', the Netflix series 'Juvenile Justice' and 'Big Mouth', and ENA 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'.

