Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang confirmed to lead MBC’s upcoming fantasy romance drama

Many people are looking forward to the special romance that will be drawn by writers Kang Yi Heon and Heo Jun Woo, who opened the horizon for crime thrillers with the drama 'Bad Detective'. Kim Jung Hyun , who showed impressive acting skills in each work, and Im Soo Hyang, who has done various characters, will be added to unravel the most mysterious and romantic story in the world.

MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'The Season of Kokdu', which stars Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang as the main characters, is in the shooting stage. 'Season of Kokdu' is a fantasy romance that takes place every 99 years, when Kokdu (Kim Jung Hyun), a reaper who comes down to this world to punish humans, meets Han Han Jeol (Im Soo Hyang), a doctor with mysterious abilities, and works as a visiting doctor.

Im Soo Hyang is a South Korean actress. She rose to fame playing leading roles in the television series ‘New Tales of Gisaeng’ (2011) and ‘Inspiring Generation’ (2014). After a series of supporting roles, she gained wide recognition for her performances in the campus romance ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ (2018) and the smash-hit mystery drama ‘Graceful Family’ (2019). She then starred in ‘When I Was the Most Beautiful’ (2020), ‘Woori the Virgin’ (2022) and ‘Doctor Lawyer’ (2022).

Kim Jung Hyun is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his lead roles in popular television series ‘School 2017’ (2017), ‘Welcome to Waikiki’ (2018) and ‘Time’ (2018). He gained international recognition by starring in the dramas ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019–20) and ‘Mr. Queen’ (2020–21) which rank amongst the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television history.

ALSO READ: WATCH: EXO’s Xiumin stars in the exciting solo debut MV ‘Brand New’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.