Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang’s drama filming on hold following co-star Lee Ji Han’s death in Itaewon

MBC drama Upcoming drama called, ‘Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol’ or ‘The Season of Kkokdu’ stars Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang in the lead roles of Kkokdu and Han Gye Jeol respectively. Kkokdu is a grim reaper who has the task of punishing humans every 99 years. On the other hand, Han Gye Jeol is a doctor who has abilities unknown to others and lives an otherwise miserable life until a man named Do Jin Woo appears. It is known that the filming for the drama has now been put on hold after the news of Lee Ji Han’s death.

Actor Lee Ji Han, who previously appeared as a contestant on Produce 101 season 2, which gave rise to the boy group X1 , tragically passed away on October 30 following the crowd surge in Itaewon area of Seoul, South Korea. It was confirmed by his agency 935 Entertainment in a statement released on their social media.

Lee Ji Han

Lee Ji Han was reportedly cast for the part of the ex-boyfriend of Han Gye Jeol, Jung Yi Deun, and was filming for the same until very recently. It is known that there are more scenes left to be filmed for the character however the production team has not updated so far if they will be casting someone else. The actor was only 24 years of age and had begun working as one following placing 98th on the survival program for which he initially auditioned with EXO’s Overdose and was eliminated in the fifth episode.

Itaewon Tragedy

A crowd crush took place on the night of October 30 in Itaewon and took the lives of 154 people as per the latest reports. 24 foreign nationals were among those who passed away due to the incident. South Korea has gone into a period of national mourning until November 5 for those affected because of the tragedy.