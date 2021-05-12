Kim Jung Hyun is finally leaving O& Entertainment, accuses the agency of maligning his reputation in statement

Kim Jung Hyun also issued a sincere apology to the PD of his 2018 drama Time. Read on to find out what transpired.

Things finally seem to settle for Mr Queen star, Kim Jung Hyun! For the unversed, the actor was spotted with Crash Landing On You co-star Seo Ji Hye, with Dispatch claiming that the two former co-stars are dating. However, Seo Ji Hye's agency, Culture Depot denied dating rumours and instead, confirmed that the actor was in talks to sign an exclusive contract with them. The news reached his former agency, O& Entertainment who issued multiple statements accusing the actor of being problematic and unprofessional. Shortly after this Dispatch Korea revealed that Kim Jung Hyun acted rudely with Girl's Generation's Seohyun at the behest of actress Seo Yea Ji, who was Kim Jung Hyun's girlfriend back then.

Seo Yea Ji received heavy backlash from Korean netizens and continues to do so till today. Her agency, Gold Medallist issued a statement clarifying Seo Yea Ji's involvement in the matter and the actress dropped out of the drama, Island, owing to severe public hatred. Kim Jung Hyun issued a brief apology to Seo Yea Ji and Time co-star Seolhyun back then and maintained a dignified silence since. Now, almost a month after the tumultuous events, Kim Jung Hyun has finally spoken up.

Now finally, Kim Jung Hyun's contract with O& Entertainment has officially ended and the actor issued a detailed statement clarifying his stance and issuing an unconditional apology to the PD of Time. Kim Jung Hyun revealed that he conflicted with his former agency about whether his 11-month hiatus since his departure from Time should be included in the duration of his contract or not. He also accused O& Entertainment of trying to malign his public reputation and issuing negative statements about him in the press.

His Legal representatives also clarified that Kim Jung Hyun apologised because he felt guilty for abandoning his drama, Time mid-way and causing trouble to his former agency O& Entertainment back then. However, his silence has been taken advantage of and the agency began making false claims and caused false information to be spread widely, causing a dent in Kim Jung Hyun's public reputation.

His representatives alleged that despite being in poor health, his agency forced him to participate in the premiere of Time, failing to fulfil their duty to protect their actor. Further, they also stated that O& Entertainment has been suffering from losses and was to shut shop soon, however, they decided to bring up Kim Jung Hyun's past to gain public sympathy. His Legal representatives further stated that from here on they will not overlook any defamation against Kim Jung Hyun and will take legal action against anybody who tries to defame and malign the actor's public reputation.

Finally, they thanked Kim Jung Hyun's fans for their unwavering love and support and apologised to the public and press for weighing them down with such a needless controversy.

YTN News contacted a source close to Kim Jung Hyun and retrieved medical records from his doctors, and it is indeed true that the actor suffered from a severe anxiety disorder, panic disorder, sleep disorder, and had depressive episodes. O& Entertainment forced the actor to participate in the drama, Time despite the actor's protests. The agency has categorically denied the statement.

It is also revealed that Kim Jung Hyun reached out to the PD of Time, Jang Joon Ho and apologised for causing so many problems for the team. Jang Joon Ho has reportedly offered Kim Jung Hyun an opportunity to work with him again, whenever Kim Jung Hyun feels like returning to the industry.

We wish for your safe and healthy return, Kim Jung Hyun.

