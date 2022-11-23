Kim Jung Hyun, Im Soo Hyang starrer drama The Season Of Kokdu confirmed to premiere on THIS date

The Season Of Kokdu starring actor Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang will be looking for viewers on 27 January 2023. The MBC TV drama The Season Of Kokdu is a romance between 'Kokdu' (Kim Jeong Hyun), a god of death who comes down to this world to punish humans every 99 years, and Han Gye Jeol' (Im Soo Hyang), a doctor with mysterious powers. Kim Da Som from the group 'Sistar' plays a wife named 'Tae Jeong Won', and Ahn Woo Yeon plays her younger brother and detective 'Han Cheol'.

Kim In Kwon is divided into 'Oksin' who assists Kokdu, and Cha Chung Hwa is divided into 'Gaksin' who is quick-witted. Lee Jung Joon plays the ex-boyfriend of Hang Gye Jeol, Jung Eon. Lee Ji Han was initially cast, but after he passed away in the Itaewon disaster, Lee Jung Joon was put in as his successor.

Kim Jung Hyun is returning to the drama scene after 1 year and 6 months after the controversy over his private life. He came under suspicion of being gaslighted by his ex-girlfriend, actress Seo Ye Ji, in July 2021. He dropped out of the MBC TV drama Time (2018) due to health problems, and it was argued that this was also the reason for the controversy over his attitude at the time of filming. Returned after a year or so after the time, and appeared in Crash Landing on You (2019-2020) and Mr. Queen (2020-2021) in succession, but suspended his activities due to this incident.

Im Soo Hyang rose to fame playing leading roles in the television series New Tales of Gisaeng (2011) and Inspiring Generation (2014). After a series of supporting roles, she gained wide recognition for her performances in the campus romance My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018) and the smash-hit mystery drama Graceful Family (2019). She then starred in When I Was the Most Beautiful (2020), Woori the Virgin (2022), and Doctor Lawyer (2022).

