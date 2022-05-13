Kim Jung Hyun to make his drama return after ‘Mr. Queen’?

On May 13, a South Korean media outlet reported that according to an entertainment industry insider, actor Kim Jung Hyun will be making his return to television as the male lead in MBC’s upcoming show ‘Season of Kkok Du’. Following this, the actor’s agency Story J Company responded, clarifying the reports.

The agency clarified, stating, “Kim Jung Hyun has received an offer to appear in ‘Season of Kkok Du,’ and he is currently in talks for the drama.” If the actor accepts this role, it will be his first appearance in a drama in about a year and a half, following his starring role in ‘Mr. Queen’.

‘Season of Kkok Du’ is set to be a fantasy medical drama, with a high-ranking grim reaper and a doctor. Actor Kim Jung Hyun has reportedly been offered the titular role of the grim reaper ‘Kkok Du’, who is the sole being existing in the underworld. Every 99 years, the cold, cruel character must take a break from his work and spend 49 days in the human world. While inhabiting the body of the human Do Ji Woo this time around, he meets a female doctor, Han Gye Jeol, with the mysterious ability to order him around.

Earlier this year in April, Kim Jung Hyun made a return to social media, thanking fans for their birthday wishes. In January, the actor had announced his return to acting with an upcoming independent film ‘Se²cret’ (literal translation). The project sees Kim Jung Hyun in the role of police detective Lee Dong Eun, and filming has already wrapped up.

Stay tuned for more updates about Kim Jung Hyun’s possible upcoming return to dramas with ‘Season of Kkok Du’.

