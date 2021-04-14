Kim Jung Hyun posts a handwritten apology letter on his personal Instagram for his conduct on Time

With all the hullabaloo surrounding Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji, we finally have the actor speaking up. Read on to know what’s written in the letter.

The latest actors embroiled in a controversy that's practically shaking the K-industry right now are Seo Ye Ji and Kim Jung Hyun. According to several reports, Jung Hyun is accused of improper attitude towards his Time's co-star, Seohyun of Girls' Generation. An update on his misbehavior was made when Dispatch alleged that his then girlfriend Seo Ye Ji was the reason behind his mistreatment towards the female co-star and even the staff.

The thriller Time was released back in 2018, and just recently gained recognition. After the backlash from fans at his misbehavior during the show's press conference, Dispatch (who is notoriously famous for their revelations of the entertainment industry) published a report where it stated that many scenes that required physical touch or intimacy were modified from the original script. They even released text messages of the conversations between Seo Ye Ji and Kim Jung Hyun where it clearly showed that Ye Ji was the one asking Jung Hyun to be "stiff" and act rude with the female staff and Seohyun. The conversation even had messages where Ye Ji reportedly was telling Jung Hyun to remove any physical contact in the script.

In yesterday’s statement, Seo Ye Ji's agency confirmed their dating period, but also stated that the actress wasn't the reason behind Jung Hyun's misbehavior. Kim Jung Hyun today, on April 14, took to his Instagram to post an apology letter.

Read the full letter below:

“Hello. This is Kim Jung Hyun.

The drama “Time” was the first work I played a leading role in as an actor, so it was also a very meaningful project to me. But I brought deep disappointment and pain upon the director, screenwriter, fellow actors, and staff. I apologize for that.

My memories of the “Time” press conference remain in my head like thorns. Even I cannot forgive my attitude at that time. I have so much regret that I wish I could turn back time.

I brought the shameful incident upon myself due to personal issues. I was not able to fulfill my responsibility as the drama’s protagonist and an actor. I apologize without making any excuses.

The process in which I dropped out of the drama “Time” and the behavior I showed at the press conference were all wrong. I sincerely apologize to actress Seohyun who was hurt because of it as well as all other related personnel who worked hard at the time.

I believe I should pay a visit to each of the “Time” staff members and those who were hurt by me and personally apologize to them. Even if it takes a long time, I will go to the director and screenwriter of “Time,” the actors, and all of the staff members who worked [on “Time”] and ask for forgiveness.

I apologize to my agency O& Entertainment as morally right, and I also apologize to Culture Depot for causing them to be mentioned in a disgraceful way. I also genuinely apologize to my fans who always supported me, believed in me, and waited for me.

I bow my head in apology to everyone I caused discomfort to. As I was writing this letter, I was able to reflect on my mistakes and wrong behavior. If I am given the opportunity, I will take nothing for granted and work hard to become a healthy actor who reflects on and manages himself. I am sorry.”

On the other hand, the actor is rumored to be dating actress Seo Ji Hye, which both the actors’ agencies have denied. He is also reportedly in conflict with his agency O& Entertainment and was revealed to be considering joining Culture Depot, Seo Ji Hye’s agency.

