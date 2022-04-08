Kim Jung Hyun returns to Instagram after nearly seven months

In nearly seven months, actor Kim Jung Hyun has made a return to Instagram. On April 7, the actor thanked fans for their birthday wishes and shared an update on how he has been doing recently. Kim Jung Hyun had previously posted last in September 2021 following a hiatus, to discuss his controversies over the past few months, including his relationship with actress Seo Ye Ji and his contract issues with his former agency (now resolved).

In January, Kim Jung Hyun announced his return to acting after signing with a new agency last year. The actor recently wrapped up filming for the independent film ‘Se²cret’ (literal translation), which sees Kim Jung Hyun as police detective Lee Dong Geun.

You can read Kim Jung Hyun’s message, below:

“Hello, this is Kim Jung Hyun.

I’ve received such undeserved congratulatory wishes.

I’m grateful to the point that it is difficult to express through writing.

I agonised for long about how I could express my feelings and where to share that.

I know that you’ve gotten me presents, put up advertisements, and rented out cafés. I could not easily go to you even though I knew. I am so sorry, and grateful.

A lot has happened and there have been a lot of changes for me too. I’m not yet sure what kind of image you all see me as. Just as you’ve supported me, I’ve been spending each day learning little by little how to live entirely as myself.

A birthday is just being born, but after gathering the hearts [wishes] of those who always celebrate for me, I’ve thought that although I was simply just born, I can’t simply just live.

This year as well, I was able to spend my day receiving lots of support and congratulatory messages. Once again, thank you.

By the way, I’ve completed my film well and am preparing my next steps. I will prepare well so I can greet you with a good image.

From #aka Lee Dong Geun”

