Kim Jung Hyun REVEALS what scenes he's paying special attention to in Mr Queen opposite Shin Hye Sun

Kim Jung-hyun, who will be seen essaying the role of King Cheoljong in Mr. Queen, shared in an interview that he wants fans to tune into the upcoming tvN drama to find out about his character's unexpected charming qualities.

Mr. Queen is shaping up to be amongst the must-watch dramas in December as it combines the historical genre with comedy. The upcoming tvN drama's plotline revolves around Kim So-yong, a disciplined Joseon dynasty queen who has the soul of Jang Bong-hwan, a red-blooded modern day man trapped insider her body. On the other hand, Kim Jung-hyun will be seen playing the role of King Cheoljong, who appears aloof from the outside but is quick-witted in secret.

In an interview with Sports Kyunghyang via Soompi, Jung-hyun shared how he felt it was an interesting idea for a modern day man to find himself in the body of a Joseon dynasty queen while teasing that his character is someone who is both naive and cool-headed. The 30-year-old actor added, "I’m paying special attention to the scenes where I interact with the queen since her character is one that is unpredictable. I’m trying to focus on how I respond to her unexpected actions."

Moreover, Jung-hyun thinks it will be fun for the viewers to discover all the different sides to his character while also asking them to find out about his unexpected charming qualities through the broadcast.

Mr. Queen premieres on December 12.

Meanwhile, Jung-hyun was last seen in Crash Landing on You alongside Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin and Seo Ji-hye.

