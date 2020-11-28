  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kim Jung Hyun REVEALS what scenes he's paying special attention to in Mr Queen opposite Shin Hye Sun

Kim Jung-hyun, who will be seen essaying the role of King Cheoljong in Mr. Queen, shared in an interview that he wants fans to tune into the upcoming tvN drama to find out about his character's unexpected charming qualities.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: November 28, 2020 10:33 am
Kim Jung-hyun plays King Cheoljong in Mr. QueenKim Jung Hyun REVEALS what scenes he's paying special attention to in Mr Queen opposite Shin Hye Sun
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mr. Queen is shaping up to be amongst the must-watch dramas in December as it combines the historical genre with comedy. The upcoming tvN drama's plotline revolves around Kim So-yong, a disciplined Joseon dynasty queen who has the soul of Jang Bong-hwan, a red-blooded modern day man trapped insider her body. On the other hand, Kim Jung-hyun will be seen playing the role of King Cheoljong, who appears aloof from the outside but is quick-witted in secret.

In an interview with Sports Kyunghyang via Soompi, Jung-hyun shared how he felt it was an interesting idea for a modern day man to find himself in the body of a Joseon dynasty queen while teasing that his character is someone who is both naive and cool-headed. The 30-year-old actor added, "I’m paying special attention to the scenes where I interact with the queen since her character is one that is unpredictable. I’m trying to focus on how I respond to her unexpected actions."

Moreover, Jung-hyun thinks it will be fun for the viewers to discover all the different sides to his character while also asking them to find out about his unexpected charming qualities through the broadcast.

Are you excited to see Kim Jung-hyun as King Cheoljong in Mr. Queen? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Mr Queen Teaser: Kim Jung Hyun thinks Shin Hye Sun 'can’t be of this world' as latter chooses wine over him

Mr. Queen premieres on December 12.

Meanwhile, Jung-hyun was last seen in Crash Landing on You alongside Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin and Seo Ji-hye.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sports Kyunghyang,Soompi,tvN Drama

You may like these
Mr Queen Teaser: Kim Jung Hyun thinks Shin Hye Sun 'can’t be of this world' as latter chooses wine over him
No Touch Princess: Shin Hye Sun & CLOY star Kim Jung Hyun feature in 'Instagram meets Joseon dynasty' posters
No Touch Princess Teaser: Shin Hye Sun's theatrics as a man trapped in a queen's body will leave you in splits
Start Up Ep 13 Preview teases Nam Joo Hyuk to make a big decision as he and Suzy will reunite after 3 years
Cha Eun Woo says he expressed concern over his True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty characters seeming similar
True Beauty's PD REVEALS what impressed him the most about Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo & Hwang In Yeob's acting