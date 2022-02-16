Kim Junsu to release first album since setting up his own agency

Kim Junsu is officially making a comeback! On February 16, PALMTREE ISLAND released a statement, sharing, “Kim Junsu, a beloved vocalist, and a trusted musical actor, will continue to work hard in the first half of this year. He is preparing to release a new album in March and will hold an offline, in-person concert to communicate with fans both in Korea and abroad. He has continued to be active since setting up his own label and this will be his first new music release in about a year and four months. He intends to be even more active as a singer, so please stay tuned.”

Additionally, a short teaser has also been released for Kim Junsu’s upcoming solo comeback. A representative from his label shared, "You can look forward to the third mini-album that contains the intense appeal that only Kim Junsu can create, and the unique storytelling that only he can narrate”.

Kim Junsu’s most recent music release was his mini-album ‘Pit A Pat’ in November 2020 under his stage name, XIA. The artist left C-JeS Entertainment after being with the agency for over a decade, to set up his own agency, PALMTREE ISLAND, in November 2021.

He first debuted as part of TVXQ in 2003 under SM Entertainment. Following his departure from the agency, Kim Junsu reunited with two other TVXQ members Kim Jaejoong and Park Yoochun to form JYJ. He began his career as a soloist in 2010 with the release of his Japanese EP ‘Xiah’. Kim Junsu also made his debut as a musical actor in the same year, with the role of ‘Wolfgang’ in the musical ‘Mozart!’, and is still very active as a musical actor.

Stay tuned for more updates!

