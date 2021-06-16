Kim Junsu will reprise his role as King Arthur in the reenactment of musical Xcalibur

The stage actor has already acted in several musicals. Read on to know more.

Kim Junsu will reprise his role of King Arthur in the reenactment of the musical ‘Xcalibur’. The musical will be performed again after a gap of two years. The play is based on the hero King Arthur who defended Britain against the invasion by Saxon invaders in the late 5th and early 6th centuries. The title ‘Xcalibur’ could be a reference to the sword called ‘Excalibur’. This weapon is a legendary sword that is said to have been used and owned by King Arthur. Sometimes it is said to have magical powers and is attributed to the rightful sovereignty of Britain. The sword and the power to rule Britain has also been connected to the Sword in Stone. It is widely believed that the Sword in Stone is the Excalibur, whosoever pulled out the sword could become the next king of the country. The story says that Arthur was destined to be a king which is why he could pull out the sword and fulfill his destiny. The story of King Arthur and the sword has been adapted in many forms of performance.

Kim Junsu is a singer and stage actor. He was a former member of the boy band TVXQ and left it with two other bandmates Kim Jaejoong and Park Yoochun to form another group called JYJ. Currently, only Jaejoong and Junsu are a part of this group. Kim Junsu pursued solo activities from 2010 when he released a Japanese album and took upon the role of Wolfgang in his debut musical ‘Mozart!’. He received a lot of praise and appreciation for the same. Since then, he has acted in numerous musicals like ‘Elizabeth’ and ‘Death Note’. He even released a mini album called ‘Pit a Pat’ under his stage name ‘XIA’.

The musical ‘Xcalibur’ will be reenacted after two years of its production. Let’s support Kim Junsu for the same!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Jaejoong releases music video of OST for his documentary that will hit the theatres soon

How excited are you for their new album? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×