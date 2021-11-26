Kim Kang Min and Son Woo Hyun starrer BL series ‘To My Star’ to return with a new season?

According to many media reports on November 26th, Son Woo Hyun, Kim Kang Min, NewKidd’s Jinkwon, Jeon Jae Young and other cast members of 'To My Star' will appear in Season 2. The cast who appeared in season 1 of 'To My Star' will appear in season 2 as well, and they will work together once again.

This is the part where the extraordinary affection and loyalty of the actors to 'To My Star' is measured. Recently, when the news that season 2 of 'To My Star' was confirmed, it has stimulated curiosity about the lineup. As existing actors appear in season 2 as they are, it is expected to increase the immersion of viewers.

Here, 'To My Star' director Hwang Da Seul takes the megaphone again. From 'Where Your Eyes Linger' to 'To My Star', director Hwang Da Seul, who has shown excellent directing skills with successive successes, is looking forward to what kind of picture he will impress in Season 2 of 'To My Star'.

'To My Star' is a drama that intensely depicts the sweet and salty love story of actor Kang Seo Joon, who deviated from the normal track, and chef Han Ji Woo (Kim Kang Min), who does not want to deviate from the normal. At the time of airing, it was simultaneously released to 170 countries around the world, including Japan's Rakuten TV. It took first place in Japan's Rakuten TV Daily and China's Weibo, while it was reborn as a movie on Netflix, receiving an explosive response globally.

