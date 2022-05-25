Kim Kang Min & Son Woo Hyun starrer BL drama ‘To My Star 2’ to premiere on THIS date

TVING will release the best hit series 'To My Star 2', which opened the door to Korean BL genre, exclusively from June 5th. 'To My Star' is a work that intensely depicts the sweet and salty love story of actor Kang Seo Joon (Son Woo Hyun), who deviated from the norm and accepts everything, and chef Han Ji Woo (Kim Kang Min), who does not want to deviate from his routine and the world he knows, and has been loved by fans since season 1.

Season 1 was evaluated for creating new records in Korean web dramas with the time when the server was down due to congestion on the site at the time of its first release, and when it topped the overall daily chart on Rakuten TV in Japan on the first day of its release. In addition, it was re-released as a movie, boasting of its popularity that did not cool down even after the end.

As the news of the release of 'To My Star 2' opened the door to the expansion of the Korean BL drama market with such unrivaled directing, story, and actors' passionate performances, the fans are eagerly waiting for it! ‘To My Star 2', which confirmed the exclusive release of TVING, heralded a stronger story with the news of a comeback. In this season, when Seo Jun and Ji Woo's full-fledged love relationship will be drawn, the new conflict and resolution process that the two will face will be unraveled in an unpredictable development.

In addition, the cast and production team of Season 1 will return as they are to improve the level of perfection, as well as a running time that is about three times that of Season 1, which will tell the story of the characters more delicately and colorfully. TVING is also showing season 1 from May 20 before the exclusive release of 'To My Star 2', which will be released from June 5.

ALSO READ: ‘Pachinko’ star Noh Sang Hyun joins Ha Ji Won, Kang Ha Neul starrer KBS drama ‘Curtain Call’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.