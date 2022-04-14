Kim Kardashian addresses Debra Messing's SNL dig about her on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian's prep for Saturday Night Live's hosting debut was a part of The Kardashians' first episode. Last September, Kim hosted an episode on the popular show and after it was announced that she would be making her debut as a host, Will and Grace star Debra Messing had a strong reaction to it. On The Kardashians, Kim addressed the same.

After it was confirmed that Kim would be on SNL, Will & Grace actress Debra Messing took to Twitter to react to the same and said, "Why Kim Kardashian? mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?" During the premiere episode of her new Hulu show, Kim was seen reacting to the incident.

The episode featured Kim saying, "A girl from Will & Grace came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host, but it’s like, why do you care? I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female. If that’s what you think, dude, then cool, tune in."

While the show captured Kim's reaction from months ago, after Kardashian's SNL episode had debuted last year, Messing had immediately corrected her past comments and maintained that she never intended to "troll" Kim. She also lauded Kim for doing an amazing job as a host on the comedy show. In the meantime, the SNL episode remains special for Kim considering it's here that she shared her first kiss with now-boyfriend Pete Davidson for a sketch.

