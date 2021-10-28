Kim Kardashian and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa: A match made in fashion heaven

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa recently made it to fashion and beauty mogul as well as TV personality Kim Kardashian’s beloved Instagram. Hwasa shared a sponsored post on her Instagram featuring outfits from some popular fashion items that are soon to be made available. Fans poured in with their support in the comments section about how amazing the ‘Maria’ singer looked in the body-fitting clothing.

Hwasa had on a special collaboration outfit by the high end brand Fendi, in step with SKIMS, which is famous for its shapewear. Helmed by Kim Kardashian herself, the latter has found fame in regards to its good quality and all-inclusive style. Hwasa was one of the only few people in the world to receive the sponsored goods for the collection.

Check out Hwasa’s post below.

Soon, celebrity Kim Kardashian shared the post made by Hwasa on her own Instagram account in stories along with some other curated artists. Fans were quick to notice the K-pop artist’s feature on Kim Kardashian’s stories and responded with much enthusiasm. The same caught fire in Hwasa’s home country as it became a trending topic.

With this, Kim Kardashian exposed Hwasa to her 260 million followers, being one of the leading stakeholders in the Instagram followers domain. The MAMAMOO singer’s own Instagram account, which earlier had 6.9 million followers, gained thousands more as she stands at 7 million currently.

We can only imagine a day when the two would collaborate on a fashion deal and the world will not be ready!

