Kim Kardashian BREAKS DOWN in season 3 trailer of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction; Watch

David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 3 trailer is out and it shows reality TV star Kim Kardashian breaking down in tears during their chat.

David Letterman is back interviewing celebs and uncovering major revelations! Netflix has released the trailer for season three of the 73-year-old talk show host’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Season three of the show will be premiering on Wednesday, October 21 with all four episodes being released at once.

In season three, David will be shopping with Kim Kardashian, singing with Lizzo, going for a hike with Dave Chappelle, and talking about prison with Robert Downey Jr. For their sit-down interview, David makes Kim start to cry while they talk. “No, no, no, no, are you alright?” David says to Kim, to which she replies, “I don’t know why I’m crying. I’ve talked about this before,” but doesn’t reveal what’s caused her to break down on camera.

Check out the full trailer below:

In case you missed it, it was Kim’s husband Kanye West who opened up about his bipolar disorder on the show with David Letterman. In a May 2019 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the rapper spoke at length about his struggle with bipolar disorder and what it’s like when he has an “episode.” Elaborating on his experiences, Kanye West revealed that suffering from bipolar disorder means a person is usually hyper-paranoid about everything. He said, “When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything.”

Speaking further he said, "Everyone. This is my experience, other people have different experiences. Everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things.” He added, "You have this moment where you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don't trust anyone."

