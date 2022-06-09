Kim Kardashian says 'my soul dies for' Khloe Kardashian as Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal unveils

Kim Kardashian 's heart breaks for her sister. During the latest episode of The Kardashians , the bomb was set off as the anticipated behind-the-scenes of Khloe Kardashian 's partner Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal was shown. For those unversed, earlier in January of 2021 Thompson admitted in an announcement on his Instagram to fathering Maralee Nichols' child on his 30th birthday.

In the episode, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney get on a call and share their angered astonishment at Thompson's actions as they encounter his official confirmation of the paternity. As the KKW mogul was the first to find out about the drama, she said, via Page Six, "No, I’m not f–king lying. I’m like shaking for her," while on the call with Kylie from her gym in the morning. "My soul dies for her," cried Kim. She then proceeded to read out the NBA player’s legal declaration word-by-word to her little sister in which he confessed to having slept with Nichols on his birthday.

Meanwhile, an appalled Kylie added, "Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?" The SKIMS founder then launched into a rant and noted, "Khloé threw him his 30th birthday, so he went home from the birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl,” an enraged Kim said. “I just sent it to him, and I go, ‘Does Khloé know about this?" Kourtney who was also on call as she reviewed Thompson's actions and called them a "never-ending betrayal."