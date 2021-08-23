Kim Min Jae has a comical and avaricious personality in the new teaser for KBS’ ‘Dali and Cocky Prince’

'Dali and Cocky Prince', which was confirmed for its first broadcast on September 22, robbed the public of a teaser video that took just 30 seconds from laughter to excitement. In the video, which was expected to have a honey dripping sweet atmosphere, a scene was drawn in which Park Gyu young, an elegant figure, said to Kim Minjae, who was enjoying the smell of money, "I've never seen such a human!", raising expectations for the drama.

'Dali and Cocky Prince' is all about ignorance and 'cost-effectiveness'. A man and an elegant woman who is ignorant of life, 'focuses on value for money', communicates with each other through an art museum as a medium. It is an 'art' romance that narrows the gap. Director Lee Jung-seop of Angel’s Last Mission: Love', 'My Lawyer, Mr Do', 'Healer' and 'Bread, Love and Dreams', and writer Son Eun-hye and Park Se-eun of 'One Fine Day' and 'Witch's Love' collaborate, presenting a new concept of artistic romance that has never been seen before against the backdrop of a beautiful art gallery that catches the eye.

In the video, elegant Dali is seen hanging a picture on the wall of an art museum and Muhak, a 'money rich' enjoying the smell by flipping through bundles of money. Dali, sitting alone in an art gallery, with an elegant appearance, said, "I've never seen such a human in my life! He is ignorant and only reveals money..” He began to exaggerate ignorance. It is lovely to see a cheerful smile while unfolding a revelation of the money-grubbing character.

At the end of the run, she shook her head and revealed the fatal charm of Muhak, saying, “And how urgent is his personality.” At the end of the video, the scene where Muhak, who had been acting unconventionally throughout the 30-second teaser, stopped someone from threatening Dali, and then asked, "Don't hurt even a single hair until I pay back all my money” and Dali said, "By the way, don't you hate Ms. Muhak?" With a shy smile, she made people look forward to what the money-grubbing human Muhak and elegant Dali would show.

