Kim Min Jae looks captivating in his upcoming drama ‘Dalri and Gamjatang’

Beware, ladies! Because Kim Min Jae is here to take your hearts away! On August 24, KBS revealed pictures of Kim Min Jae from his upcoming drama ‘Dalri and Gamjatang’ and fans certainly cannot keep calm! The actor looks incredibly handsome and captivating in his formal attire and serious look.

Kim Min Jae can be seen in his office, working on some serious tasks in a suit.

The twenty-four-year-old actor has played many important roles prior to this. From a prince in ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ to a student in ‘Tempted’, Kim Min Jae has always won hearts with his artistry. It will be interesting to see how he nails the role of a successful businessman this time.

Kim Min Jae takes up the role of the character ‘Jin Mu Hak’, whose family transformed a small street-side restaurant into a multinational food corporation named ‘DonDon F&B’. Even though he is not educated, he knows how to make money. Thanks to his roots, the character believes that it is important to brag about his prosperity and is thus always seen to be talking about money.

On the other hand, the female lead Kim Dalri, a character played by Park Gyu Young, is an art researcher who belongs to a prestigious and wealthy family. The character is ignorant and stubborn.

The drama ‘Dalri and Gamjatang’ was originally scheduled to air in November and December. But, according to the latest updates, the series will premiere on September 22 on KBS 2.

We can’t wait to witness the chemistry between these two incredible actors.

Are you excited to see ‘Dalri and Gamjatang’? Let us know in the comments below.