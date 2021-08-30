Kim Min Jae, Park Gyu Young and more become timeless art pieces in the new posters for ‘Dali and Cocky Prince’

The character poster for the new KBS2 drama 'Dali and Cocky Prince' has been released. 'Dali and Cocky Prince' is a romance drama depicting the story of a man and a woman who meet through an art museum and close the gap between them. The character poster, released on August 30th, was made with the concept of a classic masterpiece and attracted the attention of prospective viewers.

The six main cast members, including Kim Min jae (as Jin Mu-hak), Park Gyu young (as Kim Da-li), Kwon Yul (as Jang Tae-jin), Hwang-hee (as Won-tak), Yeon-woo (as Chak-hee), and Hwang Bo-ra (as Mi-ri), stand out. The production team said, “As a work of art, we presented a character poster parodying classic masterpieces.” They used art pieces such as ‘Girl With the Pearl Earring’ by Johannes Vermeer, ‘Lady with an Ermine’ by Leonardo Da Vinci, ‘The Son Of Man’ by René Magritte, etc.

'Dali and Cocky Prince', which was confirmed for its first broadcast on September 22, robbed the public of a teaser video that took just 30 seconds from laughter to excitement. In the video, which was expected to have a honey dripping sweet atmosphere, a scene was drawn in which Park Gyu young, an elegant figure, said to Kim Minjae, who was enjoying the smell of money, "I've never seen such a human!", raising expectations for the drama.

'Dali and Cocky Prince', a work that reopens the doors of KBS2's Wednesday-Thursday drama after a three-month hiatus, will premiere on September 22 at 9:30 pm.

ALSO READ: Park Gyu Young paints an elegant picture in new stills from her upcoming drama 'Dalri and Gamjatang'

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the character posters? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.