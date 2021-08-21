Kim Min Jae & Park Gyu Young star in quirky vintage posters for new romance drama 'Dalri and Gamjatang'

We love the sound of a new K-drama rom-com and KBS 2TV's upcoming drama 'Dalri and Gamjatang' is exactly what we need in our life right now! Actor Kim Min Jae, known for dramas like 'Do You Like Brahms?' and actress Park Gyu Young of 'The Devil Judge' fame will be playing the leads in the upcoming rom-com drama, 'Dalri and Gamjatang' (romanticised title).

'Dalri and Gamjatang' revolves around Jin Mu Hak (Kim Mim Jae), a man who lacks extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, despite lacking formal education and not being book smart and Kim Dali (Park Gyu Young), a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background, but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.

KBS 2TV released a vintage themed quirky poster for 'Dalri and Gamjatang'. The newly released poster captures the quirky personalities of this seemingly mismatched couple. Kim Min Jae looks adorable in a powder-blue printed suit, holding a ladle in one hand and clutching a basket of potatoes in another. Jin Mu Hak has spent his childhood helping his family grow a tiny gamja-tang (spicy pork backbone stew) restaurant into the global food corporation DonDon F&B.

Meanwhile, Park Gyu Young looks cute in a floral black dress, holding a rose-gold purse, looking every inch the elite girl she is. The many paintings on the wall behind them also hint at her job as the director of an art museum.

You can check out the poster below:

'Dalri and Gamjatang' is set to premiere on September 22.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Actors Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young paired as a romantic couple in new KBS drama

Will you tune into this drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.