Kim Min Jae & Park Gyu Young's 'Dali and Cocky Prince' & Yoo Jae Myung's 'Hometown' off to a promising start

Two new dramas have premiered in K-dramaland - 'Dali and Cocky Prince' and 'Hometown'! According to Nielsen Korea, KBS 2TV’s 'Dali and Cocky Prince' recorded average nationwide viewership ratings of 4.4 percent. On the other hand, tvN’s 'Hometown' also garnered average nationwide viewership ratings of 2.827 percent for its premiere episode.

'Dali and Cocky Prince' is a romantic comedy-drama starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and isn't book smart, but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself. This is KBS 2TV’s first Wednesday-Thursday drama in three months and has many people curious about its potential. 'Dali and Cocky Prince' airs at 9:30 pm KST (6 pm IST).

On the other hand, 'Hometown' is a mystery thriller drama set in a rural town in 1999. It follows a detective named Choi Hyung In (Yoo Jae Myung), who is investigating a series of strange murders, and a woman named Jo Jung Hyun (Han Ye Ri), who is searching for her kidnapped niece. Their lives are entangled by a terrorist named Jo Kyung Ho. Jo Jung Hyun’s brother, who is serving a life sentence in prison for a gas attack in 1987, in which Choi Hyung In lost his wife. 'Hometown' airs at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST).

