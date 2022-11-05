Kim Min Jae reprises role alongside So Ju Yeon, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung for ‘Dr. Romantic 3’

Yum Nyam Entertainment, the agency, said on the 5th, "Kim Min Jae has confirmed his appearance in the SBS drama 'Dr. Romantic 3', which is scheduled to air in the first half of next year." 'Dr. Romantic 3', which depicts a 'real doctor' that takes place in the background of a small local Doldam hospital, aired season 1 in 2016 and season 2 in 2020 and received great love.

Kim Min Jae, who takes on the role of Park Eun Tak, a responsible and honest nurse at Doldam Hospital, has confirmed his appearance for three consecutive seasons from season 1 to season 3, attracting attention. A representative of the agency said, "Kim Min Jae grew up with 'Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim.' An actor who values ​​the flow of the play regardless of the weight of the lead or supporting role." he said.

Dr. Romantic:

Season 1 is the story about Boo Yong Joo (Han Seok Kyu), a triple-board certified surgeon, who was once at the top of his field and used to work at Seoul's top medical center, Geosan University Hospital. After a traumatic incident, he disappears and changes his name to Kim Sa Bu. He begins working at a small hospital named Doldam, located in Gangwon Province. He guides Kang Dong Joo (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Yoon Seo Jeong (Seo Hyun Jin) to become great doctors by teaching them to fight against power and money for the sake of patients.

Kim Min Jae:

Kim Min Jae, who made his debut in the Mnet drama 'Seven Wars of Goo Ha Ra', appeared in 'The Second Twenty', 'Because It's My First Time', 'Goblin', 'The Best Herbal Medicine', 'Tempted', and 'Flower Crew of the Joseon Marriage Agency' and appeared in 'Do you like Brahms?' He rose to prominence through 'Dali and Cocky Prince’ and 'Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong'. Kim Min Jae, who is filming season 2 of ‘Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong', which is scheduled to be broadcast in January next year, has since been cast in 'Dr. Romantic'.

ALSO READ: Komparison: Take a look at Han Ji Min’s character in ‘The Light In Your Eyes’ and ‘One Spring Night’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.