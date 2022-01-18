Kim Min Jae sends his 'Tempted' co star Woo Do Hwan THIS sweet present on the sets of 'Hunting Dogs'

The 'Tempted' co-stars are giving us friendship goals and we are here for it! On January 18, Woo Do Hwan posted on his Instagram photos of a coffee truck sent by Kim Min Jae to the set of Woo Do Hwan’s upcoming Netflix series 'Hunting Dogs'. Woo Do Hwan added multiple hearts in the caption and tagged Kim Min Jae’s Instagram account.

In the pictures, Woo Do Hwan looks excited as he poses next to the coffee truck. The caption on the banner is a 'Hwaiting' message from Kim Min Jae, rooting for Woo Do Hwan and the ‘Hunting Dogs’ team. Woo Do Hwan looks happy posing in the pictures, showing off the coffee truck sent by his close friend Kim Min Jae. Woo Do Hwan and Kim Min Jae have acted together in the 2018 drama 'Tempted' alongside Red Velvet's Joy and Moon Ga Young in lead roles. They played best friends in the drama, who help each other through thick and thin.

Woo Do Hwan is all set to star in Netflix' upcoming 'Hunting Dogs'. 'Hunting Dogs' is an action noir about three men who try to get out of debt and also become intertwined because of debt. Woo Do Hwan, will be playing Gun Woo, who entered the world of loan sharks to pay off his debts. He was a promising boxer who won the Rookie of the Year award, but after meeting Mr Choi, he became a bodyguard.

