Kim Min Kyu approached as the lead opposite EXID's Hani in the upcoming drama, Idol

Kim Min Kyu has received the script for JTBC’s ‘Idol’ and is reviewing it. Read on to find out.

A couple of days back, we announced that Ahn Hee Yeon aka EXID's Hani has been approached to play the leading lady in JTBC's new drama Idol, we have more good news on that front! On April 4, Newsen reported that Kim Min Kyu has been approached to play the leading man opposite Hani in JTBC's upcoming drama, Idol.

According to a source from Jellyfish Entertainment, Kim Min Kyu has indeed received the script and is currently reviewing the offer positively. If all goes well, he will be cast opposite EXID's Hani, who will mark her first-ever female lead role in a major broadcast series. It is said that Idol will be directed by No Jong Chan, whose works include Personal Taste, Cruel Palace – War of Flowers, and Clean with Passion for Now. It is written and scripted by Jung Yoon Jung of Tale of Arang, Monstar, Incomplete Life aka Misaeng, and The Bride of the Water God. The drama has reportedly almost completed its casting process and will go on the floors soon.

Kim Min Kyu made his first appearance on TV through Mnet’s Produce X 101. He also made his acting debut with the web drama Pop Out Boy, alongside Weki Meki‘s Kim Do Yeon. He is currently hosting SBS MTV’s music show titled, The Show.

