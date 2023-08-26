Kim Min Kyu clinches FAN-tastic K-drama scene stealer at The HallyuTalk Awards 2, fans couldn’t agree more

Kim Min Kyu earned FAN-tastic K-drama scene stealer award for his charismatic glasses-removing scene in Business Proposal at The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0. The scene not only struck the heartstrings of the fans but also brought a sense of charm. After the success of its first season, the HallyuTalk Awards returned with its second edition, featuring a total of 15 categories: 12 selected by the editorial team and 3 Fan-tastic categories curated by the fans themselves. The award ceremony took place on August 24th, revealing the results of the fans' choices through their votes for their favorite nominees.

Kim Min Kyu bags FAN-tastic K-drama scene stealer Award

Kim Min Kyu had fans swooning over his captivating charisma during the glasses removal scene in Business Proposal. Fans couldn't resist being entranced by Kim Min Kyu's portrayal of Cha Sung Hoon in the series. The line I'll make sure that you never forget, delivered by Sung Hoon, swept fans off their feet, sparking discussions on social media that lasted for days. Kim Min Kyu's depiction of Cha Sung Hoon left a lasting impression on fans' hearts, as evidenced by him winning an award through fan voting.

