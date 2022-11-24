Kim Min Kyu, Go Bo Gyeol, Lee Jang Woo and more confirmed as lead cast for tvN’s new fantasy drama

tvN announced on the 24th that Kim Min Kyu , Go Bo Gyeol, Lee Jang Woo, Tak Jae Hun, and Ye Ji Won will appear in Sacred Idol which is a drama based on a Naver web novel/webtoon of the same name. It deals with the story of a person named Lambrary, who lived as a high priest, an agent of God in another dimension, waking up overnight in the body of an unknown Korean idol. Kim Min Kyu plays the role of Lambrary, who wakes up in the body of Woo Yeon Woo, a member of the failed idol 'Wild Animal' in his 5th year of debut, and Go Bo Gyeol plays the role of Kim Dal, the manager of the idol and a long-time fan of Woo Yeon Woo.

Rest of the cast:

Lee Jang Woo plays Shin Jo Woon, the vice president of a well-known general entertainment company. Shin Jo Woon becomes possessed as Lumena, the demon king of the world where Lambary lived. Tak Jae Hoon plays Seonwoo Sil, a senior artist who hates Yeon Woo, and Ye Ji Won joins the drama as Lim Seon Ja, the representative of Wild Animal's agency.

About the drama:

Pontifex Lembrary (Kim Min Kyu) is widely regarded as having the most powerful divine power ever. While he fights against a devil, he gets transferred to a different world. Pontifex Lembrary then finds himself in a small dormitory and possessing the body of Woo Yeon Woo, who is a member of unpopular idol group Wild Animal. The group has been together for 3 years, but they are on the verge of disbanding due to their lack of success. 9 hours later, Pontifex Lembrary is placed on a stage with Wild Animal for a live performance at a broadcasting station. When the music begins to play, Pontifex Lembrary, in Woo Yeon Woo’s body, shouts out "I don't know how to dance."

The live broadcast performance is a disaster, but it attracts the attention of people and the media. With his charms, including confident attitude, Woo Yeon Woo, still possessed by Pontifex Lembrary's spirit, becomes popular and so does his group Wild Animal. Pontifex Lembrary must now get used to life as a member of an idol group and he faces various troubles, like dealing with weird religious groups and the devil.

