Kim Min Kyu signs with new agency ahead of military enlistment; The Heavenly Idol promotions continue

Actor Kim Min Kyu has reportedly joined a new agency for his future promotions. On February 13, it was revealed via a statement from his new management that the actor has joined their roster as they are setting sail with a trustworthy team.

The company also welcomed the actor on their social media saying, “Introducing, the first artist of Companion Company, actor Kim Min Kyu”, alongside a new photo of the handsome star.

Companion Company, which has officially unveiled its first artist as actor Kim Min Kyu said, “As we are starting anew with a strong relationship of trust with people who have been working together for a long time, we will spare no effort in providing full support for [Kim Min Kyu] so that he can carry out activities in various fields. As he has accumulated solid acting skills through his past work, we will do our best to support him so that he can spread a diverse spectrum of acting through a wide range of activities in the future."

About Kim Min Kyu

Starting his entertainment career with minor roles, Kim Min Kyu eventually moved to second lead characters which earned him the big fan following that he currently possesses. Some of these memorable roles include those in K-dramas like ‘Signal’, ‘Because This Is My First Life’, ‘The Rich Son’, ‘Perfume’, ‘Backstreet Rookie’, and ‘So I Married the Anti-fan’. Meanwhile, his performance in ‘Snowdrop’ brought a lot of attention to his potential.

The tide successfully turned in his favour following his participation in ‘Business Proposal’ alongside Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong who played the main leads. Meanwhile, his pairing opposite Seol In Ah was immensely adored. They became one of the most loved second-lead couples. At the end of last year, it was confirmed that Kim Min Kyu would be enlisting for his mandatory military service in the first half of 2023.

His latest project called ‘The Heavenly Idol’ sees him play the double role of Woo Yeon-woo / Rembrary, a non-famous K-pop star and a high priest whose lives get exchanged. The K-drama is set to premiere on February 15 and stars Go Bo Gyeol in the lead role.